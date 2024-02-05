Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.72

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:URG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.72 and last traded at C$2.60, with a volume of 60164 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.69.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ur-Energy in a report on Thursday.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$696.89 million, a P/E ratio of -16.81, a PEG ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.58, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 4.64.

In other Ur-Energy news, Director James Franklin sold 50,527 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.09, for a total transaction of C$105,358.90. In other news, Director Gary Chase Huber sold 55,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.27, for a total value of C$126,204.31. Also, Director James Franklin sold 50,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.09, for a total transaction of C$105,358.90. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 288,822 shares of company stock valued at $640,943. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

