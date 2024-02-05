V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX) Shares Purchased by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,354 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.56% of V2X worth $9,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of V2X during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of V2X during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of V2X during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of V2X during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of V2X during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of V2X in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of V2X in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of V2X from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of V2X in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

V2X Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE VVX opened at $38.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.82 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. V2X, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.45 and a 52-week high of $56.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.13.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.66 million. V2X had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that V2X, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

V2X Company Profile

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, and civilian clients.

Further Reading

