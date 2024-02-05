Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Valero Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $773,000. B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,044,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 512.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.62.

Valero Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $136.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.77. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $104.18 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

