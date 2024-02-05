ValiRx (LON:VAL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.68

ValiRx plc (LON:VAL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.68 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.68 ($0.06), with a volume of 293578 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.95 ($0.06).
ValiRx Trading Down 5.6 %
The firm has a market cap of £6.19 million, a PE ratio of -160.00 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
About ValiRx
ValiRx plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oncology therapeutics and companion diagnostics in the United Kingdom. The company's lead drug candidates include VAL201, a short peptide that has completed Phase I/II trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VAL401, a reformulation of anti-psychotic drug risperidone, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of end-stage non-small cell lung cancer.
