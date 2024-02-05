Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Lifted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 555,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,120 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $86,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG traded down $1.29 on Monday, hitting $173.07. The company had a trading volume of 329,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,989. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $146.17 and a 1-year high of $175.02. The stock has a market cap of $73.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.