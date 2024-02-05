Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 0.8% of Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $58,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $172.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,347. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $146.17 and a 52-week high of $175.02. The company has a market cap of $73.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.45 and its 200 day moving average is $163.25.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

