Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Bought by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VXF. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 506.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $160.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $131.02 and a one year high of $167.05.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

