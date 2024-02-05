Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Raised by Cornerstone Planning Group LLC

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 742,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,980 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 12.4% of Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $32,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.27. The company had a trading volume of 7,096,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,158,688. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $48.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

