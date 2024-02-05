Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Bought by Tanager Wealth Management LLP

Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,508 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $13,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 17,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 64.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 89,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 536,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,907,000 after purchasing an additional 26,754 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VPL traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.47. 110,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,106. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $63.44 and a 1-year high of $72.65.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

