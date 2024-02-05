Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,520,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,647 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $115,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 740.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VCIT traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,981,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,748,063. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.78 and a 52 week high of $81.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.02.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.281 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.