Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Integris Wealth Management LLC

Integris Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,864 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Integris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Integris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $11,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACT Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VV traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $225.92. The company had a trading volume of 74,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,833. The stock has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.05. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $173.63 and a fifty-two week high of $227.96.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

