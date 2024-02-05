Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $232.15 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $234.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

