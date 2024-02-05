Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Position Trimmed by Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.65. 968,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,093,394. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.81. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

