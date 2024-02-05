Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 24,076,785 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 816% from the previous session’s volume of 2,629,591 shares.The stock last traded at $58.11 and had previously closed at $58.20.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.84.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.198 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
