Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,047 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Ascent Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 1,424,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,507,000 after buying an additional 132,091 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 48.1% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 765,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,839,000 after buying an additional 248,776 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 171.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 24,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 44.7% during the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 76,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 23,660 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTEB opened at $50.71 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.50.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1283 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

