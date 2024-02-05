Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Holdings Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BND traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.42. 6,165,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,603,976. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.83 and its 200-day moving average is $71.26. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.90.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

