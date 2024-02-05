Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,479,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,003 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 9.2% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $526,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $836,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 59,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $244.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,870,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,557,562. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.18 and a fifty-two week high of $246.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $235.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.34. The company has a market cap of $344.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

