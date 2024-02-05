Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,539 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.71 on Monday, hitting $151.51. 1,948,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,481,610. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $152.93.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

