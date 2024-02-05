Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,816,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 7.2% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.69% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $664,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Claris Advisors LLC MO acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000.

Shares of VTV traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $151.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,574,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,146. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $130.89 and a 1-year high of $152.93.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

