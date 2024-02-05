Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Given “Market Outperform” Rating at JMP Securities

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $63.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VRNS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

Shares of VRNS stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.68. 772,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,737. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $22.34 and a 52-week high of $47.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.22 and a beta of 0.83.

In other news, SVP James O’boyle sold 16,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $751,290.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 422,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,214,479.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 28,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,413 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the third quarter worth about $36,317,000. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the first quarter worth about $30,638,000. RGM Capital LLC grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 147.1% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,810,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,922 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,432,000. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 34.6% in the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,574,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,160,000 after buying an additional 919,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

