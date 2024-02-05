Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.110-0.130 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $536.0 million-$546.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $544.3 million. Varonis Systems also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.11-0.13 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VRNS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $29.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a positive rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.80.

VRNS stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.54. 2,493,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,277. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.12 and a beta of 0.83. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $22.34 and a 52-week high of $47.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

In other Varonis Systems news, SVP James O’boyle sold 16,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $751,290.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 422,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,214,479.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 28,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,413 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 24.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 8,272 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,540,000 after buying an additional 18,813 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 91.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 56.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 20,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Varonis Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

