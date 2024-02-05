VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 32,087 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 23,055 shares.The stock last traded at $20.07 and had previously closed at $20.18.

A number of analysts have commented on VEON shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of VEON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of VEON in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.31.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter. VEON had a net margin of 37.89% and a return on equity of 102.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VEON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of VEON by 37.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VEON by 10.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,693 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of VEON by 58.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in shares of VEON during the third quarter worth $195,000. 13.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology.

