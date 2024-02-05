VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) vs. Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Head-To-Head Survey

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) and Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares VerifyMe and Leidos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VerifyMe -12.48% -20.65% -13.56% Leidos 0.97% 22.27% 7.57%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.1% of VerifyMe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.7% of Leidos shares are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of VerifyMe shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Leidos shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

VerifyMe has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leidos has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares VerifyMe and Leidos’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VerifyMe $26.30 million 0.41 -$14.40 million ($0.34) -3.18 Leidos $14.40 billion 1.06 $693.00 million $1.04 106.66

Leidos has higher revenue and earnings than VerifyMe. VerifyMe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Leidos, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for VerifyMe and Leidos, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VerifyMe 0 0 2 0 3.00 Leidos 0 3 8 0 2.73

VerifyMe currently has a consensus target price of $2.85, indicating a potential upside of 163.89%. Leidos has a consensus target price of $114.36, indicating a potential upside of 3.10%. Given VerifyMe’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe VerifyMe is more favorable than Leidos.

Summary

Leidos beats VerifyMe on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VerifyMe

VerifyMe, Inc., together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions. The VerifyMe Solutions segment offers technology solutions to connect brands with consumers allowing brand owners to gather business intelligence while engaging directly with their consumers. Its solutions provide brand protection and supply chain functions, such as counterfeit prevention, traceability, consumer engagement solutions, and authentication for labels, packaging, and products, as well as tamper-proof labels. The PeriShip Global Solutions segment offers predictive analytics for optimizing delivery of time and temperature sensitive perishable products. This segment's products include PeriTrack customer dashboard, an integrated web portal tool gives its customers an in-depth look at their shipping activities based on real-time data. It also provides call center, pre-transit, post-delivery, and weather/traffic services. The company has a strategic partnership with INX International Ink Company. The company was formerly known as LaserLock Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to VerifyMe, Inc. in July 2015. VerifyMe, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S. Intelligence Community, the Department of Defense, the space development agency, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, defense information systems agency, military services, and government agencies of U.S. allies abroad, as well as other federal and commercial customers in the national security industry. Its solutions include technology, large-scale systems, command and control platforms, data analytics, logistics, and cybersecurity solutions, as well as intelligence analysis and operations support services to critical missions. The Civil segment provides systems integration services to air navigation service providers, including the federal aviation administration, the En route automation modernization, advanced technology oceanic procedure, time based flow management, terminal flight data management, geo-7, and future flight services, as well as enterprise-information display systems; and security detection and automation services. It also offers information technology (IT) solutions in cloud computing, mobility, application modernization, DevOps, data center, network modernization, asset management, help desk operations, and digital workplace enablement; and environment, energy, and infrastructure services. The Health segment offers solutions to federal and commercial customers responsible for health and well-being of people, include health information management, managed health, digital modernization, and life sciences research and development services. Leidos Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

