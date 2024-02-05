Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Applied Finance Capital Management LLC

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 544,953 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,788 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.9% of Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $17,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. St. James Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.6% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 693,234 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $22,468,000 after purchasing an additional 88,458 shares in the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 26.1% during the third quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 18,675 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 68.7% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 189,191 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 77,066 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 40.8% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,956,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $160,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 354,651 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.69 on Monday, reaching $41.44. 7,558,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,819,477. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.96 and its 200-day moving average is $35.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 96.38%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.