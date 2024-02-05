Vertcoin One Day Volume Tops $9,298.68 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 5th. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0392 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.69 million and approximately $9,298.68 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,341.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.88 or 0.00156607 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $237.33 or 0.00547572 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00009409 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00057782 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.73 or 0.00380081 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.48 or 0.00167222 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 68,661,397 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

