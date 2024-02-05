Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.83.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of Vertex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Vertex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Energy

In related news, Director Christopher Allen Stratton sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total value of $393,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,431.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Vertex Energy by 190.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vertex Energy by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Vertex Energy by 2,306.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 8,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.38% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy Stock Down 7.7 %

Shares of Vertex Energy stock opened at $1.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.90. Vertex Energy has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $11.20.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Vertex Energy had a net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. It engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. The company also sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

