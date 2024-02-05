Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.24

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.24 and last traded at $16.25, with a volume of 847151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.85.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VIRT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Virtu Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.13). Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $535.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $272.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Virtu Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,935,000 after buying an additional 13,965 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,393,000 after acquiring an additional 55,491 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 48.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

