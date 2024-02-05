Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Price Target Raised to $31.00

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) had its price target raised by Roth Mkm from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VSTO. TheStreet lowered Vista Outdoor from a b- rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.33.

VSTO opened at $30.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.56. Vista Outdoor has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $33.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.93.

In other news, CEO Gary L. Mcarthur acquired 1,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.94 per share, with a total value of $45,005.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 94,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,452,886.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 208.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 480.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 162.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

