Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) had its price target increased by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a b- rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Vista Outdoor from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Vista Outdoor stock opened at $30.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Vista Outdoor has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $33.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.56.

In other Vista Outdoor news, CEO Gary L. Mcarthur purchased 1,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.94 per share, with a total value of $45,005.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,886.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 208.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 480.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 162.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

