Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also commented on VSTO. TheStreet lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a b- rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.33.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Vista Outdoor

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $30.36 on Thursday. Vista Outdoor has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $33.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.68 and its 200 day moving average is $28.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.93.

In other news, CEO Gary L. Mcarthur acquired 1,735 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.94 per share, for a total transaction of $45,005.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 94,560 shares in the company, valued at $2,452,886.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vista Outdoor

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vista Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.