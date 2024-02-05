Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.11

Vulcan Minerals Inc. (CVE:VUL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 74000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Vulcan Minerals Trading Down 8.3 %

The stock has a market cap of C$14.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 173.87, a current ratio of 67.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Vulcan Minerals

Vulcan Minerals Inc, a precious and base metals exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador. It primarily explores for copper, gold, nickel, cobalt, salt, and gypsum deposits. The company owns interests in the Colchester/Springdale project located in north-central Newfoundland; and Red Cross Lake nickel/copper/cobalt/gold project in central Newfoundland, as well as mineral licenses covering a portion of the Bay St.

