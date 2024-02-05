Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Wabash National Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of WNC stock opened at $27.98 on Friday. Wabash National has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.06.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $596.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.68 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wabash National will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is 6.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wabash National

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 12.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 53.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 18,780 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 42.4% during the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 430,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,042,000 after acquiring an additional 128,314 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 9.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 593,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,525,000 after acquiring an additional 49,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Wabash National during the second quarter worth $3,260,000. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

