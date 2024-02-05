Wanchain 24 Hour Volume Hits $847,504.94 (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $40.84 million and $847,504.94 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000478 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.60 or 0.00082376 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00029276 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00021168 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006440 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006314 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,629,887 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.