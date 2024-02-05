Washburn Capital Management Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 1.0% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on LLY. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 price target (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $589.90.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $33.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $701.09. 4,372,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,989,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $665.55 billion, a PE ratio of 128.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $606.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $572.66. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $309.20 and a 1-year high of $711.88.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

