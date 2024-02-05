Washburn Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $534,892,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at $221,809,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at $121,126,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 121.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,739,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $242,853,000 after buying an additional 952,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 338.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 905,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,204,000 after buying an additional 699,109 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on VLO. Raymond James upped their price target on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.62.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded up $1.01 on Monday, hitting $138.86. 1,297,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,234,270. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $104.18 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The company has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.86%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.