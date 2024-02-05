Washburn Capital Management Inc. Invests $212,000 in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. Element Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 100.7% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 233.3% during the second quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

KRE stock traded down $0.68 on Monday, reaching $47.69. 9,217,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,543,461. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.50 and a 200-day moving average of $45.99. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $34.52 and a twelve month high of $64.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

