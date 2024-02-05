Washburn Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 14.7% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $17,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $428.45. 26,186,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,215,371. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $406.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $382.43. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $285.19 and a one year high of $430.24.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

