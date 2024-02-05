Washburn Capital Management Inc. Sells 362 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. cut its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 0.7% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $3.19 on Monday, hitting $171.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,944,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,346,325. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.21. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $173.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.57.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 154.73%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

