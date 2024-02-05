Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Sets New 1-Year High at $213.80

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$213.80 and last traded at C$212.38, with a volume of 23058 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$212.69.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from C$141.00 to C$146.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from C$223.00 to C$230.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from C$156.00 to C$167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$176.92.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$197.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$190.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of C$54.60 billion, a PE ratio of 49.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.68.

In other Waste Connections news, Senior Officer Robert Andres Nielsen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.50, for a total transaction of C$70,250.00. In other Waste Connections news, Senior Officer Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.26, for a total transaction of C$745,487.73. Also, Senior Officer Robert Andres Nielsen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.50, for a total value of C$70,250.00. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

