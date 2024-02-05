Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,371,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 99,411 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 5.70% of Waters worth $924,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 11,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:WAT opened at $320.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $310.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $231.90 and a 12 month high of $346.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.28. Waters had a return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $711.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WAT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Waters from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.38.

About Waters



Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

