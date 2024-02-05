WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 29.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 10.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 107.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 81.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

MGM stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,107,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,082,602. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $51.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 2.19.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.12.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In other news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $434,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,047.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,204,348.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $434,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,047.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,100 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

