WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 155.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,067 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 8.8% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $9,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.9% in the second quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.9% in the third quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $428.23. 22,126,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,013,809. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $285.19 and a 1 year high of $430.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $406.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $382.43.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

