WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $405,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.79.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT stock traded up $5.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $320.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,177,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,801,504. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $283.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.04 and a 1 year high of $334.87. The stock has a market cap of $163.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.59 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,197,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

