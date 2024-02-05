WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Has $278,000 Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 144,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,950,000 after acquiring an additional 23,245 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 5.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 195,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,449,000 after buying an additional 10,929 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 8.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,938,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ESS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $241.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.29.

ESS traded down $4.09 on Monday, reaching $231.93. The company had a trading volume of 119,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,027. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.20. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.03 and a 52-week high of $252.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.37%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

