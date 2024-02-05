WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 36,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF comprises 1.0% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RPG. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 356.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $69,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 401.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

RPG traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.85. 147,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,345. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.11. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

