WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Marriott International comprises about 1.0% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC began coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.60.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $243.76. The stock had a trading volume of 359,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,769. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $153.56 and a one year high of $246.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $223.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.64.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

