WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Sells 120 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RCL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,533,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,303,000 after purchasing an additional 10,095 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 52.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 169,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,535,000 after purchasing an additional 58,481 shares during the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at about $15,561,000. Mane Global Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at about $24,204,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 9.4% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,911,055. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $34,664,565.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,167,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,333,260,627.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,911,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 632,507 shares of company stock valued at $76,012,718. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded down $1.94 on Monday, reaching $121.50. 1,048,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,656,229. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $59.37 and a twelve month high of $133.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.34.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

