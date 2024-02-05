WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,000. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 1.6% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,878,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,888,300,000 after purchasing an additional 642,274 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,205,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,568,000 after purchasing an additional 338,077 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $3,416,206,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,782,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,061,000 after purchasing an additional 654,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 4.4 %

LLY stock traded up $29.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $696.71. 3,758,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,958,077. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $309.20 and a 12-month high of $711.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $606.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $572.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 81.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. TheStreet lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $589.90.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

