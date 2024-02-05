Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target to $64.00

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unum Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Unum Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.44.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNM stock opened at $47.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.11 and its 200 day moving average is $46.94. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $52.15.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.07). Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.50%.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 31st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Unum Group news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $347,089.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,540.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Unum Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group in the third quarter worth about $744,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 211,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,073,000 after buying an additional 9,932 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Unum Group by 45.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 108,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,194,000 after buying an additional 34,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group in the second quarter worth about $365,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unum Group

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

