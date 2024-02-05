Wells Fargo & Company Raises Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target to $20.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

LSPD has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lightspeed Commerce from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.72.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $18.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.29. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.40. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $21.71.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $230.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.59 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 120.71%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 8,464.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 2,570.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Lightspeed Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

